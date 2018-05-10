One charged in deadly Chesterfield County crash

One person was charged in a deadly three-vehicle crash in Chesterfield County Wednesday afternoon.

Troopers say the fatal crash occurred around 4 p.m. on U.S. Highway 601 just north of Pageland.

Onyx Burns, 21, reportedly turned left in front of a Saturn and the vehicles collided. The driver of the Saturn then ran off the road and struck a tractor-trailer. A passenger in the Saturn died, troopers say.

Burns was charged with failure to leave right of way.

The victim's name has not been released.

