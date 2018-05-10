Man stabbed while on bus in southwest Charlotte

A man was injured after being stabbed in southwest Charlotte Thursday morning.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the stabbing occurred at the intersection of Clanton Road and South Tryon Street around 4:30 a.m. Police say there was a fight between a man and a woman inside a private bus.

Witnesses told police that the woman was reportedly yelling for help and then got off the bus. The man the woman was fighting with had been stabbed in the back multiple times, officers say.

He is expected to be OK, police say.

There's no word on whether the attacker knew the victim or what led to the altercation.

No other details were released.

