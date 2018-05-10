Family of six escaped house fire in Rockwell

Six people were able to escape an overnight fire that heavily damaged a mobile home in Rockwell.

The fire was reported in the 200 block of Sternbridge Drive early Thursday morning. The location is off Organ Church Road and near Cheesman's General store.

The fire marshal says the fire was caused by a faulty light fixture on the back porch. Everything in the home was salvaged, but the fire marshal says the home is inhabitable.

No one was hurt, but Daniel Michael with the American Red Cross says the organization is helping six people who are displaced as a result of the fire, including two adults and four children - aged from one month to 11 years old.

The Rockwell Rural Fire Department responded quickly to the fire.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.