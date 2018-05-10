Rowan-Cabarrus offers summer enrichment programs for youths of all ages

Rowan-Cabarrus Community College youth summer camps are set to return this year. The College is excited to announce that in addition to popular favorites, babysitter certification and graphic design, there are several new topics being offered this year including improv on the go and metal masters: welding, machining & mechatronics.

This summer will mark the eighth year of the ever-expanding summer camps at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College. The camps help students learn the basics of creating a video game, producing animated films, building engineering skills and more. The camps are designed to excite and inspire young minds as they explore their interests and consider career options for the future.

“These camps are not only fun, but a great way for our youth to investigate future career opportunities,” said Dr. Carol S. Spalding, president of Rowan-Cabarrus.

Rowan-Cabarrus developed the summer camps as an introduction for students to the world of technology, and the course offerings have grown based on feedback and needs.

“These budding animators, engineers, filmmakers and graphic designers often don’t even realize they are learning important transferable skills and concepts they will eventually need to succeed in the competitive workforce,” said Spalding. “Students complete the camps with an affordable exposure to the college experience and a blend of learning and doing.”

The camps cover a variety of topics:

App Attack!

North Carolina Research Campus

June 25-29; Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Take the first steps into the world of mobile app design and customize your own game app! Using a specialized app and game development tool, you will explore the world of web-based (HTML5) apps, and see firsthand how apps are published. Ages 8-11.

Symphony of Coding!

Cabarrus Business & Technology Center

June 18-22; Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Welcome to the future of music! Learn to code creatively by composing or performing music in an incredible range of styles using Sonic Pi and Makeblock. Sonic Pi is an open-source programming environment, designed for creating new sounds with code in a live coding environment. Ages 11-14.

Minecraft© Modders!

North Campus

July 9-13; Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Create and modify your own Minecraft© characters, tools and more! Use your favorite game to learn the basics of modding, foundations of programming, scripting and logic statements. Introductory coding will also be taught through a simulated environment inspired by Minecraft©. Returning students can create more advanced projects that build on previous years. Ages 8-11.

Babysitter Certification!

North Campus

June 21-22; Thurs.-Fri., 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Learn practical skills for safe and successful babysitting! This camp includes Basic Babysitter Certification from the American Red Cross, including emergency first aid, as well as hands-on instruction from our Early Childhood Program instructors in effective behavioral techniques and age-appropriate activities! Ages 11-18.

Metal Masters: Welding, Machining & Mechatronics!

North Campus

June 18-22; Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Drone Adventures!

North Carolina Research Campus

July 16-20; Mon.-Fri., 1 - 4 p.m.

The drones are here! Let the battles begin. In this hands on, interactive class you will learn how to fly and drive drone robots. Working in teams, you will be able to code your drone to compete in missions that will prepare you for the ultimate team challenge at the end of the week. Ages 11-14.

All classes are $179 unless noted otherwise.

“Rowan-Cabarrus is pleased to offer summer camps to students,” said Sherie Neely, program manager for training services at the College. “The camps are a great example of our innovative courses and programs.”

For more information on the camps or to register, please visit www.rccc.edu/camps.

