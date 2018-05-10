Police: Man admits to killing girlfriend at Steele Creek apartment

A man reportedly admitted to killing his girlfriend in an apartment in the Steele Creek area Thursday morning.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, 31-year-old Michael Duane Brown allegedly drove himself to the police department around 1:40 a.m. and told officers he had just killed his girlfriend at an apartment on Point South Drive.

A short time later, police went to the apartment and found the woman, identified as 27-year-old Whitney Jo King dead. She had been fatally shot, officers say.

CMPD tweeted around 2:30 a.m. that they were investigating the deadly shooting as a homicide.

CMPD is conducting a homicide investigation in the 10700 block of Point South Dr. 1 adult female has been pronounced deceased at the scene. — CMPD News (@CMPD) May 10, 2018

Police say an infant was found inside the apartment but was unharmed. The child is in custody of the Department of Social Services, officers say.

Brown has been charged with first-degree murder.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

