Two off-duty officers hear gunshots fired during an arrest for a robbery in northwest Charlotte

Two off-duty police officers apprehended two robbers as they heard shots being fired in northwest Charlotte Wednesday night.

Around 9:30 p.m. officials say the police officers pulled into a convenience store located in the 4200 block Brookshire Boulevard when they spotted two male suspects accused of stealing cases of beer exiting the building.

The officers were able to arrest one of the suspects after a brief foot chase. While the suspect was being arrested, the officers heard two gunshots fired from a nearby location, according to a report. No one was injured during the shooting.

The second suspect was later arrested.

Officials say they are investigating whether the gunshots were fired at the police officers.

Additional officers responded to the scene along with a K-9 unit and a helicopter.

