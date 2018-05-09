Waxhaw father using social media to catch hit-and-run driver

A man was driving down Doster Road when another driver hit his vehicle and continued down the road on Sunday afternoon.

Steven Brantley was taking his 5-year-old daughter and 4-year-old son on a fishing trip when he noticed an oncoming truck moving erratically. He thought the truck would swerve back into its own lane, but it didn't. The two trucks nearly collided head-on.

"When he hit, my mirror just exploded," said Brantley. “It shattered to the point where glass shards scratched my paint.”

No one in the vehicle was injured. Brantley said that the white truck that hit him continued off down the road without stopping.

“How could somebody do this and not care, just completely not care?" questioned Brantley.

The father posted what happened on Facebook in hopes of finding the driver of the truck that hit him. He said the post had been shared more than 100 times by Monday.

“By the end of the day Monday I had over a hundred shares and people were private messaging me and sending me all this stuff like 'could it be this guy?'. Everybody was trying to be as helpful as they could,” said Brantley.

He is offering up $200 to anyone who can identify the driver.

Brantley's hope is that the suspect will come forward and turn themselves in. He issued a word of caution to other drivers in Union County.

“Just pay attention. This whole thing did not have to happen. Just keep your eyes on the road. Pay attention,” said Brantley.

The father said the vehicle that hit his truck was a large, white diesel pickup truck.

Reid Helms, president of the Union County Crime Stoppers, told WBTV that Crime Stoppers would also be offering a reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.

