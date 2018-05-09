Crime Stoppers: Police believe one man is responsible for two burglaries

There's been a spike in late-night restaurant burglaries around the Charlotte area, according to our police sources.

They believe there's one crook who pulled at least two of those break-ins.

One crime happened at Toucan Louie's on Rozzelle's Ferry Road in west Charlotte. It's a hot spot for lunch and open until 8 p.m. nightly.

But three hours after closing on a Wednesday, surveillance shows a rock flying through a glass window.

"He throws the rock through the glass, to see if an alarm sounds or police responds or if anybody else is out looking," said CMPD Detective Brandon Miller.

But no one was looking and with no immediate response, he hops through the broken glass and heads straight to the cash register behind the counter.

"This gentleman looks to be a little older, 30-40 years old, heavy build, a little bigger than what we typically see. He's wearing some sort of white gloves or mittens on his hands," Miller added.

As he leaves, we compared his photo to one taken four days later during a break-in at Showmars on Freedom Drive.

"Broke a window at Showmars, went straight to the manager's office, tried to open the safe, couldn't get the safe open, but then stole cash from the drawers there. Based on video surveillance, this gentleman's build, the method of entry and how he came in and went straight for the cash, we think we do believe this is the same guy," Miller said.

At Toucan Louie's, he stole $300, but at Showmars, he lucked into $1,200 cash. Because he was in and out so quickly in each case, he was long gone by the time police arrived.

Can you help catch him? Call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 704-334-1600 and your identity will be kept secret with a reward possibility up to $1,000.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.