Queens men’s basketball adds Georgia high school standout Chris Parks to roster

The Queens University of Charlotte men's basketball team announces the addition of Chris Parks to its roster for the 2018-2019 season. Parks, a 6-6 240-pound forward from Suwanee, Georgia, will enroll at Queens as a freshman in the fall 2018 semester.



This past season as a senior at Collins Hill High School, Parks was named a first-team all-region selection in Region 6, where he averaged 17 points and eight rebounds per game while shooting 59 percent from the floor. He captained his team to a 20-6 record, a state tournament appearance, and the second most successful season in program history.



During the 2015-16 season with Parks on the roster, Collins Hill went 25-5, posting the program's most successful campaign. In three years with Parks as a varsity letterman, Collins Hill compiled an overall record of 64-20.



Park's performance earned him invitations to two of the Atlanta area's most prestigious all-star games, the 24 AEBL All-Star Game and the Gwinnett County All-Star Game.



"Chris's physical style of play, his college-ready body plus his ability to shoot and pass the ball, to go along with his post-up ability, make him an unbelievable talent at this level," said Royals head coach Bart Lundy. "Chris is a phenomenal student who also excelled at football. He will be loved by the Queens community and we are excited about what he adds to our roster."



Parks joins a team coming off of its best season in program history. The 2017-2018 Royals went 32-4, compiling the program's best record, and won the Southeast Regional title to advance to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Division II Men's Basketball Championship for the first time since 2003. With a win in the national quarterfinals, Queens made its second all-time appearance in the national semifinals tying for the deepest postseason run in program history.



During the regular season, Queens reached No. 1 in the NABC/Division II National Rankings for the first time in program history after starting the season 16-0. The Royals spent the entire year in the top-10 of the national coaches' poll, finishing at No. 7.



Parks joins Jamari Smith, Jermaine Patterson, Jachai Taylor and Brandon Faison as the fifth announced addition to the 2018 class.



Press release provided by Queens University Athletics

