NASCAR hits Dillon, Bowyer, Suarez teams with penalties

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) - The teams for drivers Austin Dillon, Clint Bowyer and Daniel Suarez have been penalized by NASCAR after the race at Dover.

Bowyer and Suarez were each hit with $50,000 fines for their crew chiefs and both teams lost their car chiefs for the next two races for rear window violations. Each team lost 20 drivers and owner points. Bowyer finished second and Suarez third on Sunday at Dover.

Dillon, the Daytona 500 champion, had his team hit with a $25,000 fine to crew chief Justin Alexander and his car chief was suspended for one race.

Bowyer and Dillon were already in NASCAR's playoffs this season because of victories. Suarez, who is winless, fell three spots to 20th in the standings and is 27 points out of the postseason cutoff.

Justin Allgaier, who won the Xfinity Series race at Dover, had his team fined $25,000, his crew chief suspended two races and lost 25 driver and owner points for a parts infraction: JR Motorsports blamed car damage on the last lap for the problem and said it would not appeal. Xfinity driver Jeb Burton had his crew chief fined $10,000 and his car chief was suspended for one race for a splitter issue.

