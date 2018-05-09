Missing Gaston Co. man found safe

A missing man last seen at his home Wednesday morning has been located.

Zachary Armondo Byrd, 25, was last seen at his home in the 100 block of Tate Street in Mt. Holly.

Byrd is described as a black male, approximately 5'8" weighing about 150 pounds. He has brown eyes and short black hair with blonde on the top.

He was last seen wearing a burgundy hooded sweatshirt and black Nike slides.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.