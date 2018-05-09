Checkers looking to get off to better start Wednesday in game four

The AHL Calder Cup playoffs continues Wednesday night. Checkers is hosting Lehigh Valley in game four of their best of seven second round series and it's a huge game for the home team which is down 2-1 in the series after losing at home last night.

The Checkers hope their fans will show up again like they did last evening with plenty of enthusiasm and this time they hope to give them a game four victory.

Even though the Checkers advanced in the first round they got in a rut of falling behind early and having to dig themselves out for comeback wins in that series.

But entering this series with Lehigh Valley, the Checkers knew the Phantoms were a tougher team and they could not allow themselves to fall behind early like they did last night.

So look for the Checkers to try to get off to a great start tonight.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.