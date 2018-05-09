5-year-old shocked at school after sticking bobby pin in socket

A 5-year-old was transported to the hospital after sticking a bobby pin into an electric outlet Wednesday.

Officials say the child attended Park View Elementary School in Mooresville on West McNeely Avenue where the incident took place around 2:30 p.m. The child experienced a burn on the hand. Officials have not said the extent of the burn.

Emergency personnel say the child was transported to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officials have not released further information about the incident.

