South Pointe High School hosting U.S. National Team Charlotte Regional this weekend

South Pointe High School in Rock Hill, SC, is set to host a major two-day non-contact football event this weekend.

The event will give high school and middle school athletes from the region a chance to gain skill development and be evaluated by U.S. National Teams in their age division.

The Charlotte Regional is one of 24 events nationwide. College Coaches from universities like Georgia Tech, Alabama A&M and Furman and high school coaches serve as instructors and scouts.

The dates are Saturday, May 12, with the first of two on-field practices that day starting at 1 p.m.

Then on Sunday, May 13, the first on-field practice begins at 10 a.m. There may still be limited registration availability.

