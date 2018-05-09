Person wanted on multiples charges after cutting off electronic monitoring device arrested

Police have arrested a woman wanted on multiple charges in Charlotte after officials say she cut off her electronic monitoring device on Wednesday.

Officials say Tania Shanese Pledger was wanted for larceny of motor vehicle, possession of stolen vehicle, larceny of firearm, possession of firearm by a felon, breaking into motor vehicle, felony larceny, damage to property and interfering with an electronic monitoring device.

Pledger was court ordered to wear an electronic monitoring device as a condition of her pre-trial release.

She was last known to be in the area of the 4400 block of W. Tyvola Road.

