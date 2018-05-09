Officials searching for a stolen lawn mower in Watauga County

Officials are searching for a stolen lawn mower that was taken from a storage barn in Watauga County on April 30.

The Husqvara 42' lawn mower was taken between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Mountain Dale Road, according to a report.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 828-268-6959.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.