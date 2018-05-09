Molly's Kids: Allie McDaniels meets her hero - a professional pool player

What to note in the accompanying photo:

(A) Allie McDaniels is not in her wheelchair.

(B) Allie McDaniels is back to playing pool.

You maybe remember Allie... this 13-year-old is now back in Statesville after involved surgery in California. What a cool update to hear (see!) that she's feeling good enough to return to her billiards league at Charlotte Metro APA.

Allie lives with Ehlers Danlos a genetic order that keeps her from playing traditional sports. Pool tables are her outlet. This past weekend, she met one of the top world women's pool players - Karen Corr.

Her group was so happy to have her back, they presented Allie with an embroidered pool bag and a muecci cue -- I had to ask what that was. Allie said, "the Gucci of pool sticks."

"Of course it will take time to get her feel back, as she has had eight months with the wheelchair," her mom Elizabeth said. "But the fact she stood and played had us all overwhelmed."

It's always the little things. Way to go, Allie. Keep pushing.

- Molly

**Editor’s note: This is about one of #MollysKids, children WBTV Anchor Molly Grantham follows closely on her Facebook page. It was first published there, which is why it’s written in a personal way. For years Molly has followed hundreds of kids with uphill medical battles. Find this story and updates on all #MollysKids here.