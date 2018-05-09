Knights beat Gwinnett in game three of their four-game series Wednesday

The Charlotte Knights exacted some revenge after losing the first two games of their four-game set at Gwinnett to start the week.

The Knights picked up a 4-1 victory Wednesday in the first of two morning games to wrap up the series. Dylan Covey went a solid 6 and a 1/3 innings striking out nine Gwinnett batters giving up only one run on four hits.

Meanwhile, the Knights scored one run apiece in the 1st, 3rd, 7th and 9th innings for their four-run total.

They wrap up the four-game series Thursday with another morning game then it’s back to Charlotte and BB&T Ballpark to open a three-game home weekend series against Durham.

Friday’s start time is 7:04. It will be WBTV Anchor Night. I will be there along with my fellow co-anchors Paul Cameron, Maureen O’Boyle and Eric Thomas. Hope to see you at the Park!

And don’t forget to take pictures of yourself, your family, your friends and ballpark features to post to our WBTV social media accounts - just use the hashtag #WBTVandMe. We just might show you on one of our WBTV newscasts.

