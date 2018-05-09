Father pleading for help solving son's killing: I don't want revenge. I want closure.

Larry Schulman is a psychotherapist. He's also a husband and was a father.

Wednesday morning when he stood before news cameras, it was the father who begged the public for any information that will help investigators solve the murder of his son, Josh.

"You just don’t get over something like this," Mr. Schulman said. "The pain is really incredible but the pain is from the loss."

The Schulmans' lost their son after a shooting on August 21, 2017.

Police say the 25-year-old had gotten home to the family's house on Outer Bridge Lane in the Providence Commons neighborhood in south Charlotte after being out with friends.

Sometime later armed individuals entered the house.

"It was a breaking and entering," said Detective Antonio Echols. He wouldn't say what, if anything, was taken from the house.

Investigators say they haven't recovered the weapon used in the shooting. "We’ve been interviewing a lot of people. A lot of people that were close to the family. A lot of people that were close to Josh. A lot of people he worked with, hung out with."

Police say they've been working the case since it happened but haven't gotten the break the case needs.

"You always want to assist the family in every way you can so it’s definitely frustrating when you have a family that’s grieving and you don’t have answers for them yet," Detective Echols said.

With the case seemingly running cold, the Schulmans decided to add $10,000 to the reward money - increasing the reward to $15,000.

"I know somebody out there knows something and we need you to step forward so we can have closure on our son’s life," Mr. Schulman said. His wife added, "We just want justice for the murder of our son and the attempted murder of my husband."

"I don’t want revenge. It’s not what I want," Mr. Schulman said. "I want closure. I don’t want revenge. That’s not how I think about things but I want closure and also whoever did this to us could also do it to somebody else."

Larry Schulman says he didn't go back to work as a psycho-therapist until November.

"One of my specialties is trauma and grief so I don’t experience depression and I don’t experience PTSD," he said. "I experience sadness and I’m extremely sad."

Larry Schulman was home when the shooting happened.

"The fact that it happened in a neighborhood like ours where we didn’t lock the doors was a shock to me and everybody I know," but Mr. Schulman said he didn't want to reveal any details about the case that would hurt the investigation.

"I lay in the same bed and at times I review what happened. I just review it. It comes to me. It’s not an intrusive thought. It doesn’t come on its own. It’s intentional. I think about it," he said. "I wear a lifeline. I think the only thing that saved my life was as he was walking out my door I pushed my lifeline and it said need you need help? And I think they cleared out."

But his only child was badly wounded.

Josh Schulman died at the hospital after his organs were harvested and donated.

"Josh was a terrific guy. I’m not sure why this happened," his father said of the son who grew up loving and playing sports.

"When he was in the third grade he said 'I want to play baseball.' He’s 8 years old he said well I think I’m behind so we went and got some training for him," Mr. Schulman recalled of his son who graduated from Charlotte Latin School and went on to the University of Alabama.

"When I think of Josh I feel joy but I miss him," Mr. Schulman said.

The family says Josh's murder was the start of a lot of sadness.

"The next day my mother - who was in hospice in her apartment who had been in and out of the hospital for three months - died. So I had the death of my son. I had the death of my mother who I was very close to. We were living here in Charlotte because in ’98 my father had a head-on collision with a truck and moved here to be with my mother," Larry Schulman said. "I’m sad. I’m not depressed. I’m not post-traumatic."

The Schulmans also made a change after their son's death.

"We have subsequently moved to what I consider a totally safe place," Larry Schulman said.

