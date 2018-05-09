Warrant: Man's Facebook post said Chesterfield investigator would be 'next person found in a pond'

A man was arrested Tuesday after officials say he threatened the life of a Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) investigator on Facebook.

Cavish Alton McManus, 22, is charged with threatening life, person or family of a public official, teacher or principal.

Deputies say McManus made a Facebook post stating that CCSO Investigator Graig Burns "would be the next person found in a pond," according to the official arrest warrant.

Burns is the lead investigator in the 2011 Hope Melton homicide case and was recently interviewed on Discovery ID's "See No Evil." Officials say McManus is an acquaintance of the man charged with murder in Melton's death.

Related: Man arrested after leading deputies to body of Hope Melton

The warrant states McManus was also recently arrested by Burns for burglary.

After his arrest, McManus was booked in the Chesterfield County Detention Center. SLED is investigating the case at the request of the sheriff's office.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.