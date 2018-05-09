Wanted man arrested during traffic stop in Rock Hill

A man was arrested on warrants during a traffic stop in Rock Hill Wednesday morning.

According to a Rock Hill police report, officers conducted a traffic stop on the driver of a 2007 Hyundai Sonata in the 1200 block of White Street E. The report states that an officer then asked the driver for her license, registration and proof of insurance.

The officer then asked a male passenger for his ID but he said he didn't have it. The report states that the passenger then gave officers a false name. When officers searched the passenger, they reportedly found a social security card in his wallet.

The man's social security card identified him as Adrian Derelle Williams, according to the police report. Williams reportedly had warrants for strong arm robbery and criminal conspiracy, the report states.

He was later arrested and booked on those warrants.

Williams had been wanted in connection with an assault and robbery that occurred outside Big Wayne's Gym on White Street East on May 2. The victim told officers he was sitting in the alley when three men "suddenly began kicking and punching him" in the head, face and body, according to the report.

The men allegedly took the victim's wallet and then fled from the scene.

