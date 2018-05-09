Skimmers found on gas pumps at Lincoln County convenience store

Deputies are warning the public after skimmers were found on two gas pumps at a Lincoln County convenience store.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, officials with People's Bank received several reports from Lincoln County residents who said there was financial card fraud taking place in Florida.

Bank officials told deputies that all of the victims had used their cards to purchase fuel at the Country Corner Texaco on East Highway 150 in Lincolnton. That's when employees at the convenience store found skimmers on two gas pumps.

Deputies believe the skimmers were placed on the pumps around March 27.

These skimmers were placed inside the gas pumps and were not visible from the exterior of the pump.

Detective Richard Calhoun released this statement:

"This type of incident can occur at most any gas station and recommends that consumers use their financial cards as credit, rather than a PIN based debit card, when paying at the pumps.”

Any financial card used at the gas pumps from March 27 until May 2 could have been compromised, deputies say. You should monitor your credit card and bank accounts to stay on top of unauthorized charges.

