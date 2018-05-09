Inspection report: Unmarked emergency exits found on party bus UNCC student fatally fell from

An inspection report of the party bus a UNC Charlotte student fatally fell off of last week revealed the vehicle had more than a dozen violations. The report was released by Highway Patrol Wednesday morning.

The report notes multiple violations, including unmarked emergency exits, an oil leak, inoperative windshield wipers, no warning devices, and poor tire tread.

Police say Polly Miranda Rogers was riding the Charlotte Party Charter bus around 10:30 p.m. last Tuesday when she fell out of the emergency window in the 4500 block of North Tryon Street. Rogers was then struck by two other vehicles.

The inspection report shows at least two emergency exits on the bus were not marked. The bus company was hit with more than $2,000 in fines in total for the violations.

The bus was also not insured and had a fictitious license plate when Rogers was killed, police say, leading to citations for the owner of a party bus, Victor Rabb.

State Trooper Ray Pierce said there were no major safety violations in the report. He says most of the fines were due to paperwork and clerical issues.

Rabb voluntarily surrendered the bus to NC Highway Patrol to allow investigators to inspect the vehicle.

According to the police report, while the bus was in the left lane on N. Tryon Street, an emergency window opened and Rogers fell out and into the center travel lane.

Rabb showed WBTV how the windows in the bus slide back and forth. He believes someone pulled the emergency handle on the window near Rogers, which forces the window to open much wider.

WBTV’s Kristi O’Connor spoke with Charlotte Party Charters owner Victor Rabb by phone Wednesday. He said he did not want to comment on the inspection report because he did not want to interfere with the investigation, but said he would be glad to comment after the investigation is over.

He added that troopers had been at the business every day in the last week and that he is cooperating fully.

WBTV did a background check on Victor Rabb and found he was accused of similar violations in the past. In 2012, he was accused of three violations that were later dismissed by the district attorney. In 2013, he was convicted of improperly using a dealer tag and having an improper vehicle inspection.

The bus, police said, was going from an off-campus house on Mallard Creek Church Road to a bar in uptown Charlotte.

Alcohol was being consumed on the bus, the report says, but alcohol use as a factor in the incident is still under investigation.

Alcohol is allowed to be brought onto the bus, according to Charlotte Party Charter's website. The site also states everyone on the bus must be at least 21 years old if alcohol is present, but the company says they are not responsible for verifying the ages of the passengers.

Rabb said there were about 55 to 60 people on the bus when the trip started.

UNC Charlotte fraternity chapter Kappa Sigma was the group who rented the bus, according to several of Rogers' friends. The Kappa Sigma Fraternity suspended the operations of the Kappa-Omega Chapter at UNC Charlotte as the investigation into the deadly incident continues.

Police said they have talked to one of the drivers who struck Rogers and are looking for the second. There is no description for that second vehicle.

Anyone with additional information about the second vehicle that may have struck Rogers is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

