Driver accused of running from scene of crash in Rock Hill

A man is wanted in connection with a hit-and-run that occurred in Rock Hill Tuesday night.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Ebinport Road and Marett Boulevard around 10 p.m. According to a police report, a woman was driving north on Ebinport Road when the driver of a 2005 Nissan allegedly ran a stop sign on Marett Boulevard and struck her.

The woman says the male driver then got out of his vehicle and ran from the scene. He was last seen heading towards Marett Boulevard, according to the report.

A witness told police that the man was wearing jeans and a dark colored jacket.

The report states that the woman was taken to Piedmont Medical Center. The extent of the her injuries are unknown.

