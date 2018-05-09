Woman pleads guilty in killing of 8-week-old son in Rowan County

The mother of an eight-week-old child who was the victim of child abuse pleaded guilty in Rowan County Superior Court on Wednesday.

Amber Lane Scarborough was charged with first-degree murder in July 2017. Scarborough's boyfriend, Houston Ray McCarn, was also charged with first-degree murder.

Scarborough was sentenced to at least 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder and felony child abuse.

McCarn was in court Wednesday afternoon where he rejected two plea deals. He will now have to wait to be tried in the child's murder case, officials said. He could face life in prison if found guilty.

According to the Rowan Sheriff's Office, deputies began investigating the death of Kingston Aistrop at a home on Van Street in Rockwell in June 2016.

Aistrop was reported to not be breathing when the mother called 911. Detectives with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigation Division arrived on scene, and were joined in the investigation by the State Bureau of Investigation.

Investigators determined that the baby had suffered recent trauma to his body. Sheriff’s investigators processed the scene and questioned Scarborough and McCarn.

Shortly after the incident, both Scarborough and McCarn became estranged from each other and both moved separately to Cabarrus County, according to deputies.

The child’s body was sent to the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy and the investigation continued.

Sheriff’s investigators worked closely with the Rowan County District Attorney’s Office, as more and more information became available about the child’s death.

Over the next several months, additional witnesses were located.

RCSO investigators sent items of evidence to the State Crime Laboratory for further analysis and investigators awaited the results of the NC Medical Examiner’s examination.

After the results of medical Examiner’s report were released in July 2017, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office made contact with Scarborough and McCarn again for a final interview.

In July, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office obtained arrest warrants for Scarborough and McCarn for the first-degree murder of Aistrop and for the charge of felony child abuse causing serious bodily injury.

Deputies were able to locate and arrest Scarborough at a home on Lower Stone Church Road in Rockwell. McCarn was arrested at the Howard Johnson motel in Concord the next day, deputies said.

