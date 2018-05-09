One displaced after fire erupts at Salisbury home

No one was hurt in a house fire in Rowan County Wednesday morning.

The fire occurred at a home in the 200 block of E. Steele Street in Salisbury. Heavy smoke could be seen coming from the home.

No word on injuries, but lots of smoke from attic. 200 blk Steele St., Salisbury. pic.twitter.com/pW1NSEeH0g — David Whisenant WBTV (@DavidWhisenant) May 9, 2018

People were inside the home when the fire occurred but were able to get out safely. The fire displaced one person, crews said.

The Salisbury Fire Department said misuse of an extension cord caused the fire. Firefighters said the blaze was accidental.

The American Red Cross is helping the person who was displaced.

