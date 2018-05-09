One displaced after fire erupts at Salisbury home - | WBTV Charlotte

Credit: David Whisenant | WBTV Credit: David Whisenant | WBTV
SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) -

No one was hurt in a house fire in Rowan County Wednesday morning. 

The fire occurred at a home in the 200 block of E. Steele Street in Salisbury. Heavy smoke could be seen coming from the home. 

People were inside the home when the fire occurred but were able to get out safely. The fire displaced one person, crews said. 

The Salisbury Fire Department said misuse of an extension cord caused the fire. Firefighters said the blaze was accidental. 

The American Red Cross is helping the person who was displaced. 

