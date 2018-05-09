Cheerwine Festival to benefit Rowan Helping Ministries

The City of Salisbury and Cheerwine are pleased to announce a partnership with Rowan Helping Ministries, a local non-profit dedicated to helping Rowan County residents in crisis, in relation to the Cheerwine Festival on Saturday, May 19.

During the Centennial Celebration in 2017, nearly 40,000 Cheerwine beverages were provided at no charge to Festival attendees. In 2018, soft drinks will be sold by food vendors and at official Cheerwine sales tents.

All proceeds from these official Cheerwine sales tents will be donated to Rowan Helping Ministries whose mission is “to serve, through cooperative community action, our neighbors in Rowan County who are in crisis, by providing essential life needs and educating and empowering them to break the cycle of crisis.”

Some 30 years ago, Cheerwine donated the land on which the original Rowan Helping Ministries building was constructed. We’re excited that Cheerwine will once again support this worthwhile cause during the 2018 Cheerwine Festival. So come thirsty for our hometown’s favorite soft drink, and support our community members in crisis.

For more information on Rowan Helping Ministries, please visit rowanhelpingministries.org. For more information on the Cheerwine Festival, visit salisburync.gov/Cheerwine or visit The Cheerwine Festival Facebook Event page.

