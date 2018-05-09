BLOG: Intense heat expected to last through Mother's Day weekend

Dry For Most Of Wednesday

Thursday Thunder

Late Week Heat

Wednesday will be another nice day. Under mostly sunny skies, afternoon readings will reach the low 80s and the rain chance will stay low, though there could be an afternoon shower in the mountains.

Clear skies and comfortable again Wednesday night with overnight lows in the 50s.

By Thursday, a weak cold front will approach from the west, sparking off a few late-day showers and thunderstorms. Afternoon temperatures will reach the mid to upper 80s before any ran arrives.

The real heat turns on by Friday, when we jump the upper 80s, with some spots hitting 90 degrees. The heat will stretch right into Mother's Day weekend. Rain chances aren't high any day - but the best chance will be on Saturday, when there's a 20 percent risk for a cooling thundershower.

The intense heat will likely linger into Monday with afternoon readings still close to 90 degrees.

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

