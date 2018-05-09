Abandoned building in Gaston County catches fire, may have been 'intentionally set'

It is unclear what caused an abandoned building in Gaston County to catch fire Wednesday morning.

The fire occurred around 2:30 a.m. in an abandoned building behind Jakob’s Food Mart on Gastonia Avenue. Firefighters with the Gastonia Fire Department believe the blaze was intentionally set.

Firefighters said they've responded to more than a dozen fires at the abandoned building in the past. Crews say fires were previously started intentionally or due to a homeless person trying to stay warm.

No other details were released.

