Woman rushed to the hospital following west Charlotte crash

A woman was taken to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash in west Charlotte Wednesday morning.

The crash happened on Freedom Drive near Allenbrook Drive around 2:30 a.m. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say the woman was taken to Carolinas Medical Center.

The wreck has blocked one lane on the road. It is unclear when the lane will reopen.

There's no word on what caused the crash.

