History made In Mecklenburg County on primary election night

Early voting results provided a major preview of a never-before-seen attraction in Charlotte and Mecklenburg County.

For the first time ever, voters have elected African Americans to the offices of sheriff and district attorney.

Garry McFadden is no stranger to law enforcement having spent more than 30 years with the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department.

He won the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s race with more than 50 percent of the vote claiming victory against incumbent Irwin Carmichael.

RELATED: Controversial immigration jail policy could end as Mecklenburg sheriff concedes race

He says his administration is one where people will be reaching out.

“Build trust not partnerships but build relationships,” he said.

A lightning rod issue in the campaign was the controversial 287 G program which is used to determine an prison inmate’s status.

McFadden and challenger Antoine Ensley both opposed it, and Carmichael supported it, but the sheriff elect plans to eliminate it.

“I oppose it, and it’s not going to be around when I’m sheriff,” McFadden said. ”We’re gonna dismantle 287 G.”

Trust will be a key component in the McFadden administration, and that’s also the case with newly elected D.A. Spencer Merriweather.

“This is a beginning in the process of building trust in our criminal justice system,” he said.

RELATED: Merriweather scores landslide win in Meck district attorney's race

Merriweather has spent 11 years in the office and was appointed to the post in recent months, after Andrew Murray left become a U.S. Attorney.

“I’ve committed 11 years of my life to this work and it’s about reinventing what a district attorney is.”

Merriweather and McFadden face no opposition this fall and are expected to take office in early December.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.