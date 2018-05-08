Rowan voters give nods to Edds, Greene, Klusman, and say yes to Fibrant lease

Voters in the Republican primary election in the Rowan County Commission race went for Greg Edds, Jim Greene, and Judy Klusman, denying Craig Pierce, Mike Julian and Jim Sides.

With 41 of 41 precincts in, Edds led all candidates with 5659 votes, Greene 5110, Klusman 4685, Pierce 2278, Sides, 2211, and Julian 2208.

In the City of Salisbury the referendum to approve the lease of Fibrant to Hotwire Communications was approved by a wide margin, finishing with 2602 "yes" votes (81.52%) to 590 (18.48%) against.

Complete results can be seen here: https://er.ncsbe.gov/?election_dt=05/08/2018&county_id=80&office=ALL&contest=0

Voter turnout in Rowan was 11,27% with 10,598 votes cast out of 94,064 registered voters.

