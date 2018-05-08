NCDOT looking for input on widening Mooresville Road

Transportation officials are inviting the public to participate in a community meeting on Tuesday, May 15, regarding a proposal to widen a section of Mooresville Road from Airport Road to west of Grants Creek in Rowan County.



The public meeting will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Salisbury Civic Center, 315 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue in Salisbury.



NCDOT engineers and consultants will be on hand to gather public input on the proposed design and answer questions about the project. A map of the study area, environmental features and proposed designs will be presented. Attendees will also have the opportunity to submit written comments and questions at the meeting and via mail/email until Friday, June 15.



The public can view maps displaying the location and design of the project as they become available at http://ncdot.gov/projects/publicmeetings/default.html.



Anyone desiring additional information or wanting to submit comments may contact Division 9 Project Engineer Matt Jones at 375 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27127, mwjones@ncdot.gov, or (336) 747-7800.



NCDOT will provide auxiliary aids and services under the Americans with Disabilities Act for disabled persons who wish to participate in this meeting. Anyone requiring special services should contact Diane Wilson, Environmental Analysis Unit via email at pdwilson1@ncdot.gov or by phone (919) 707-6073 as early as possible so that arrangements can be made.



Persons who speak Spanish and have a limited ability to read, speak or understand English may receive interpretive services upon request prior to the meeting by calling 1-800-481-6494.

