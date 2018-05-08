Forever Family: Meet Gjizelle

In our weekly Forever Family feature, I want you to meet Gjizelle! I spent time with her at Defy Gravity in Raleigh, and we played and hopped all over the place having a blast.

The only problem was only one of us got tired, and it wasn’t her!

This adorable 7-year-old exudes and radiates love! She is a genuinely happy child who loves to play indoors and outside. And be ready to snuggle with her during quiet time!

Please watch this clip and get to know Gjizelle. Remember, when you adopt from foster care all medical expenses and necessary support are paid for.

To learn more about adopting Gjizselle, contact Forever Family in partnership with Seven Homes Family Foster Care at 1-888-365-FAMILY, or log onto foreverfamily.org.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.