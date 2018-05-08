VIDEO: Parents pull off epic gender reveal with paraglider

Kaci Beck and her husband Ethan wanted to do something really special to announce the gender of their baby to friends and family.

“I researched different gender reveal ideas and nothing I found I was really crazy about. Everybody’s kind of done everything,” Kaci said.

She settled on an idea that’s definitely original and turned out pretty awesome. Her father is a paraglider pilot, so Kaci asked one of his fellow pilots if he’d be in on the surprise and help reveal the gender of their child with a colored smoke plume.

With the gender results determined in an ultrasound, the technician connected with a paraglider pilot and told him which color smoke to use.

Saturday afternoon, even Kaci and Ethan had no idea which color would come pluming from the paraglider.

“I just knew it was going to be blue, I just knew it,” Kaci said.

Check out the video for the surprise and the reaction.

