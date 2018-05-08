Queens men’s basketball signs JUCO All-American Brandon Faison

The Queens University of Charlotte men's basketball team announces the addition of Charlotte native Brandon Faison to its roster for the 2018-2019 season. Faison, a 6-2 guard who attended Mallard Creek High School, will enroll at Queens as a junior after spending two seasons at Pitt Community College (N.C.).



In his sophomore season at Pitt CC, Faison was named a third-team All-American averaging 24 points, 6.6 assists and 5.4 rebounds per game. His scoring average ranked him fifth nationally and his 6.6 assists per game ranked as the fourth-highest average in the country. Faison was also named a first-team NJCAA All-Region 10 player while leading his team to a 23-8 record. He made 74 3-pointers on the season while shooting 38 percent from distance.



"Brandon is a player that has worked really hard on all aspects on his game to break out for an All-American season," said Royals head coach Bart Lundy. "His potential is through the roof as a player but he is an even better person off the court. Being from Charlotte originally makes it a special experience for Brandon as he will get to perform in front of his family and friends in his last two years of college."



Faison joins a team coming off of its best season in program history. The 2017-2018 Royals went 32-4, compiling the program's best record, and won the Southeast Regional title to advance to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Division II Men's Basketball Championship for the first time since 2003. With a win in the national quarterfinals, Queens made its second all-time appearance in the national semifinals tying for the deepest postseason run in program history.



During the regular season, Queens reached No. 1 in the NABC/Division II National Rankings for the first time in program history after starting the season 16-0. The Royals spent the entire year in the top-10 of the national coaches' poll, finishing at No. 7.



Faison joins Jamari Smith, Jermaine Patterson and Jachai Taylor as the fourth announced addition to the 2018 class.



