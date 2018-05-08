Panthers claim Charlotte-native Elijah Hood

North Carolina running back Elijah Hood (34) races down the sidelines as he is pursued by Virginia safety Quin Blanding (3) in Oct. 2016. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

The Carolina Panthers claimed Charlotte-native running back Elijah Hood Tuesday.

The team claimed Hood off waivers after he was cut by the Oakland Raiders Monday.

The signing comes a day after the Panthers brought in free agent running back CJ Anderson, who was released by the Denver Broncos in April.

Hood is 5'11" 230 pounds and was selected in the 2017 draft, but spent most of his rookie season on the Raiders practice team. He played in one game, which was a week 8 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

A Charlotte native, Hood played high school football at Charlotte Catholic, then played three seasons at the University of North Carolina.

Hood was a five-star running back coming out of high school and actually de-committed from Notre Dame before committing to UNC because he wanted to be closer to home and family for his college career.

He ran for a Mecklenburg County record of 3,309 yards and 48 touchdowns in his final season at Charlotte Catholic.

