Man identified on security cameras added to Rowan County Sheriff's Most Wanted list

A man has been added to Rowan County Sheriff's Most Wanted list after he was identified by detectives on security cameras.

Deputies say Charles June Presnell was identified as the suspect after security cameras showed a man attempting to break into a house on Heilig Road on Wednesday.

Presnell was seen with another person during the time of the incident, according to a report.

He has a silver colored Cadillac with a damaged rear window that has been taped up. Investigators say they believe he is traveling on I-85 and committing theft related crimes in the suspected car with additional people who have not been identified.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 866-639-5245.

