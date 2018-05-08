Police: Man with electronic monitor shot in knee, injures other leg running away

One person was rushed to the hospital after they were shot in the knee in south Charlotte Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. on the 7700 block of Sharon Lakes Road. Medic said one person was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with very serious injuries.

Police said the shooting stemmed from an argument between two people in the Sharon Lakes Retail Plaza parking lot. They said the argument escalated to fighting before on man shot the other man in the knee.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was wearing an electronic monitoring device, according to officers at the scene. Officials said he tried to run from the scene but dislocated his other leg when jumping down a curb.

From WBTV's Sky3, officers could be seen at the Sharon Lakes Retail Plaza. Crime scene tape was up, blocking a portion of the parking lot.

Police did not say if anyone was being sought but did confirm that as of 5 p.m. no one had been taken into custody.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.