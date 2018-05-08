Iredell-Statesville Schools make May 16 optional teacher workday ahead of Raleigh rally

Iredell-Statesville Schools have joined the list of North Carolina districts making May 16 an optional teacher workday as teachers rally in Raleigh.

The rally is intended to call for increasing teacher pay and investment in public education, lowering staff ratios in schools, and decreasing class sizes.

Related: NC teachers asked to take a personal day May 16

Iredell-Statesville Schools officials sent a release Tuesday explaining their decision to make the day an optional teacher workday:

Without the substitute teacher capacity to cover the absences that Iredell-Statesville Schools anticipates, Superintendent Brady Johnson, supported by the Board of Education, made the decision to make Wednesday, May 16th an optional teacher workday. Any Advanced Placement (AP) testing that is scheduled for that day will continue. Additionally, International Baccalaureate (IB) testing already scheduled will go on as planned. Some schools have field trips scheduled for May 16th. Parents are asked to please contact their school principal to determine if the field trip will proceed as planned or if it will be rescheduled for another date.

“This decision was made since we cannot guarantee that we will have the necessary staff to maintain an uninterrupted day for curriculum and safely transport our students to and from school,” said Superintendent Brady Johnson. “We will support the schools that will continue with their scheduled testing by augmenting their staff with Central Support personnel.”

Related: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools to close May 16 as teachers join rally in Raleigh

Mecklenburg County Schools (CMS) announced in early May that the district would also make May 16 an optional teacher workday.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All Rights Reserved.