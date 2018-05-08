Officials searching for man accused of breaking into Subway in Matthews

Officials in Matthews are searching for a man accused of breaking into a business early Monday morning.

Shortly after 3 a.m. officials received a call that the glass break sensor had been activated at the Subway located in the 9600 block of Independence Boulevard.

Upon arrival officers found the front door glass had been shattered but were unable to determine if a person had entered the business.

The person is described as a white male with dark hair and colored beard and has unidentifiable tattoos on his forearms and neck. He was last seen in the are of In-Town Suites located in the 9200 block of E. Independence Boulevard.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-847-5555.

