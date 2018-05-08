Queens men’s basketball adds Jachai Taylor

The Queens University of Charlotte men's basketball team announces the addition of Jachai Taylor to its roster for the 2018-2019 season. Taylor, a 6-7 guard from Waukegen, Illinois, will enroll at Queens as a junior after spending two seasons at Murray State University.



This past season at Murray State, Taylor competed on a team that compiled a 26-6 record, and won the Ohio Valley Conference regular season and tournament championships, while winning 13 consecutive games before losing in the NCAA Tournament to West Virginia University. In his two seasons with the Racers, Taylor averaged eight minutes, three points and 1.5 rebounds per game. Off the court, Taylor qualified for the Murray State honor roll in each of his two years as a student-athlete and was named to the OVC All-Academic Team in 2017-2018.



Prior to his time at Murray State, Taylor attended Waukegan High School where he was named honorable mention all-state, twice the Central Suburban League Player of the Year, twice MVP of his varsity team, 2013 Oswego Player of the Game, a 2014 Grant Thanksgiving Tournament All-Tournament Team selection, 2015 Rotary Club of Waukegan Male Athlete of the Year, 2015 Waukegan High School Male Senior Athlete of the Year, and MVP of the 2015 Lake County All-Star Game.



Directly out of high school, Taylor attended Planet Athlete Academy in Arizona, a former stop of current Queens starting forward Lewis Diankulu, where he spent a post-graduate year with head coach Eric Bowman. At Planet Athlete, Taylor was named MVP of the 2015-16 Alaska Airlines Classic and MVP of the Vegas Invitational.



"Jachai is a terrific fit for Queens as both a student and a basketball player," said Royals head coach Bart Lundy. "He has a terrific personality off the court and is the type of young man who will flourish in the Queens academic environment. On the floor, Jachai is an elite-level athlete who also possesses great skill on the perimeter and is a terrific shooter. He is a worker and wants to be great. We expect him to make a huge impact immediately."



Taylor joins a team coming off of its best season in program history. The 2017-2018 Royals went 32-4, compiling the program's best record, and won the Southeast Regional title to advance to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Division II Men's Basketball Championship for the first time since 2003. With a win in the national quarterfinals, Queens made its second all-time appearance in the national semifinals tying for the deepest postseason run in program history.



During the regular season, Queens reached No. 1 in the NABC/Division II National Rankings for the first time in program history after starting the season 16-0. The Royals spent the entire year in the top-10 of the national coaches' poll, finishing at No. 7.



Taylor joins Jamari Smith and Jermaine Patterson as the third announced addition to the 2018 class.



Press release provided by Queens University Athletics