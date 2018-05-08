Officer injured in deadly York County shooting returns to work

A York County officer injured in a shooting that left a deputy dead and other officers hurt returned to work Tuesday.

The standoff between the officers and the suspect, 47-year-old Christian McCall, happened on Jan. 16.

Sheriff’s Detective Mike Doty was killed during the stand-off. Sgt. Buddy Brown, Sgt. Randy Clinton and Sgt. Kyle Cummings were injured.

Related: Wounded officer dies after York County officer-involved shooting

Tuesday, Brown returned to work. The York County Sheriff's office says he's still recovering and will be working "light duty."

Everyone welcome back Sgt. Buddy Brown back to work!! He’ll be working light duty while continues to recover from his injuries. #YCSOSTRONG #YCSOFAMILY pic.twitter.com/EySJxCIr6p — York County Sheriff (@YCSO_SC) May 8, 2018

Kyle Cummings, who works in the multi-jurisdictional forensics unit at the York Police Department, returned to work in February.

Related: Officer injured in York County shooting returns to work

Related: York Co. deputies, officer receive outpour of support after shooting

McCall was shot by officers, ending the hours-long stand-off that started as a domestic violence call at a home in the 3000 block of Farrier Lane. He was wanted for allegedly assaulting a woman at the home, deputies said.

The accused gunman was released from the hospital in March.

Under South Carolina state law, if a police officer is killed in the line of duty the charge could carry the death penalty as a sentence.

McCall was booked into the Mecklenburg County Jail after being released from the hospital.

He has warrants in South Carolina for murder, three counts of attempted murder, domestic violence and possessing a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

According to the suspected gunman's lawyer, McCall's family said he was a "loving Christian, husband of over 20 years, father of two great kid, son and brother."

Family members said the shooting was "something uncharacteristic of Chris' past and seemingly promising future."

Little is known about the suspected gunman. According to a FOIA request with the National Archives, McCall was in the Army from 1991 to 1994 as a petroleum supply specialist. The documentation revealed a number of awards, including “Sharpshooter Badge with Auto Rifle Bar.” He was stationed at a number of bases across the U.S. including Fort Bragg but was never deployed.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.