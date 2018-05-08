Source: Hornets hiring San Antonio Spurs assistant James Borrego as next head coach

The Charlotte Hornets will hire San Antonio Spurs assistant James Borrego as their next head coach, a league source confirmed to WBTV Tuesday.

The team fired Steve Clifford of his head coaching duties last month.

Clifford was let go following a meeting with new general manager Mitch Kupchak, who made the announcement. “I want to thank Coach Clifford for his contributions to the Hornets,” said Kupchak. “I know he has worked incredibly hard on behalf of the organization and we wish him the best moving forward. The search for a new coach will begin immediately.”

Kupchak took over temporarily.

