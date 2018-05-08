Was Cam Newton's outfit a winner at this year's Met Gala?

Cam Newton attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition on Monday, May 7, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Panthers QB Cam Newton returned to the Met Gala on Monday after being criticized last year for looking like Willy Wonka, the "candy man" from the popular 1971 film. This year, Newton again chose a signature hat, a colorful tux and big glasses.

Did he do better this time?

Newton again wore a tuxedo, but this one was much more colorful. He added what's now become his signature hat with a pair of glasses.

Last year, at the 2017 Met Gala, Newton wore a top hat, which many fans compared to Willy Wonka. This year's hat wasn't as tall.

First, let's revisit Cam — and some of his critics — from the 2017 ball.

On Monday, response throughout social media was mixed, though USA Today was definitely pro Cam.

Cam newton > Tom Brady pic.twitter.com/aV7xLyEmao — Koonce (@K0Once) May 8, 2018

Bruh, why is Cam Newton dressed up like that one couch that every Mexican had in the 90’s? pic.twitter.com/9cqdxdhDJM — Jordy (@ChubbyJorgie) May 8, 2018

People love to hate on Cam Newton man — Rae (@IamONLY_RAE) May 8, 2018