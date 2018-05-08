Two wanted in string of break-ins at Lincoln County businesses

Two people are wanted in connection with a string of burglaries that happened at four businesses in Lincoln County Tuesday morning.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, the first burglary occurred at the Pomodoro's Restaurant on Natalie Commons Drive around 2:20 a.m. Deputies said the front door had been smashed in and a large rock was laying on the ground near the door.

Deputies also learned that the Mazatlan restaurant on Natalie Commons Drive, The Red Barn Marketplace and the Silver Grill on Business Highway 16 North were broken into.

The robbers reportedly used a large rock to break out the windows at each of the businesses. Deputies say the robbers stole money from all the businesses and allegedly stole a safe from Pomodoro's Restaurant. Officials believe the robbers were in each business for approximately two minutes.

One person was reportedly wearing a red hoodie with dark sweat pants with white stripes on the side, white shoes and a toboggan during the break-ins. The robber was also wearing a bandana over his or her face, deputies say.

The second robber was wearing a dark colored hat with a white stripe and a pompom on the top, according to the sheriff's office.

If you have any information, you can call Crime Stoppers at 704-732-8909. If your Crime Stoppers tip leads to an arrest, you could receive a reward of up to $1,000.

