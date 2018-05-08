Woman shot with man, child inside vehicle in Kannapolis

Two men are wanted in connection with a shooting that injured a 25-year-old woman in Kannapolis Monday afternoon.

According to the Kannapolis Police Department, the shooting happened around 5:46 p.m. near the intersection of North Walnut Street and Locust Street.

Police said the woman was in a vehicle when she was shot in the leg. She is expected to be OK, officers say.

A man and a child were also in the vehicle at the time of the shooting but were not injured.

Officers said the suspected shooters fled the scene in a two-door Chevrolet. It is unclear whether the victim knew the alleged shooters.

No arrests have been made.

