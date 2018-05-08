Kannapolis' newest water tank to increase water pressure in area

Kannapolis' newest water tank is under construction and is expected to bring increased water pressure to the area.

The tank is located off N.C. 3 near Odell School Road. Kannapolis, which city officials say is Kannapolis' fastest growing segment.

"The water tank will increase water pressure to homes, businesses and fire hydrants for the entire area west of Lake Howell, Jim Johnson Road and east of the Mecklenburg/Cabarrus County border up to N.C. 3," city officials say.

The 143-foot water tank will hold 500,000 gallons of water.?

The tank is expected to be operational by June.

