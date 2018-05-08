WBTV Speak Out Editorial: Ugly Politics

“Speak Out” is an expression of opinion from the Editorial Board of WBTV, and is presented by General Manager, Scott Dempsey.

Politics in North Carolina have gotten so ugly that people are suffering – and even dying.

Hurricane Matthew hit in October 2016 and the federal government sent hundreds of millions of dollars to help our state with the recovery. But, entire communities are still waiting for that money because the officials and politicians in Raleigh are too busy pointing fingers and making excuses.

The state prison system has been under scrutiny for years with staffing issues and extreme safety concerns. But, five correctional officers were killed last year and dozens have been hurt on the job in just the last few months because our leaders can’t seem to solve the problem.

And when WBTV sends journalists to Raleigh to question our leaders, they either won’t talk or they blame each other.

The Republican legislature and the Democratic administration are so focused on preventing each other from looking good that they both look useless on these issues.

Regardless of political affiliation, we can all agree that we want correctional officers to return to their families after work each day – and we don’t want our neighbors waiting for help nearly two years after a storm.

The governor & the legislature need to take some accountability here. Stop the political games and address these issues demanding your attention.

