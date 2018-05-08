Four injured in five-vehicle crash in Gastonia

Four people were injured in a five-vehicle crash that closed part of Interstate 85 south in Gastonia Tuesday morning.

The initial crash happened around 9:25 a.m. on I-85 at mile marker 22, causing traffic to slow down. Troopers say one vehicle did not slow down and crashed into another vehicle, causing a chain reaction with at least four other vehicles. The driver of the first car hit went to the hospital in critical condition. Three others were injured in the crash, including one seriously.

The driver of the car that did not slow down was cited for failure to reduce speed and careless & reckless driving, troopers say.

The road reopened around 11:15 a.m.

Engine 2, Ladder 4, Rescue 1, and Battalion 2 responded to this 5 Vehicle Accident on 85 SB near Exit 21 this morning in Gastonia. 4 patients transported 2 with life threatening injuries. #GFD pic.twitter.com/LQfrIVvMPB — Gastonia Fire Dept (@GastoniaFire) May 8, 2018

